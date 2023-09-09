Mayor Adams on the Border Crisis >> BOOMERANG <<<

Mayor Adams on the Border Crisis 🤡🎪🤹♂️
THEN - 2022: “I’m proud that this is a ‘right to shelter’ state and we’re going to continue to do that”
NOW - 2023: “This issue will destroy New York City”
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1699796563927973991
