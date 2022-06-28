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Learn How Historic Super Cycle Comes To An End In Our Era
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32 views • June 28, 2022

RealNewsChannel.com

Alex Jones reports; Ali Alexander joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss cyclical patterns throughout human history and how multiple cycles are converging together now which will come to an end simultaneously in the near future.

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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