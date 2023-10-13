Create New Account
When The Smoke Clears – Scott Hensler
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Show 79: Zionism, Buddhism, Mormonism, and Judaism along with many others all end in ISM'S which by definition means a distinctive doctrine, cause, or theory. However, the word of God is not a theory but a pathway to salvation through Jesus Christ; Allowing us to come back into a personal relationship with God Himself. Other religions cannot make that claim nor do their own words say so!


IPHONE CAPTURES ORBS AND SPIRITS ON SIDEWALK:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YdMIvfDcn6op/


Keywords
americaisraelhamas

