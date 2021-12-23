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cmcsmen
cmcsmen
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95 views • December 23, 2021
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Family --

If you are a family man, do you put God first in your life?

If not, why is that?

As Catholic men we believe the roll of a husband and father is to provide for his family.

I would argue that our first roll of providing is to put God first and all else will fall into place.

No, this doesn't mean life wont get messy or you won't struggle, but God doesn’t always do things the way you and I think they should be done.

Today we have a general breakdown of the family. New stats show only 18% of American homes are married families with kids

Men tell me how disappointed they are about their kids falling away from the faith, or waiting for marriage or to have children. My own kids included.

Don't give up, and look to the Holy Family as the model of all Christian families?

.. and be that example.

As followers of Christ, you and I are always visible.
What we say or do reflects back on God ... or has an impact on someone’s understanding of God.

Think about this ... our digital lives will out live us ..

That what we do today online, as well as offline, with have an greater impact to future generations than ever before.

Question: If you knew that you where going to die tomorrow, what would you do today to prepare?

... do that every day.

When men put God first, all things fall into place, on his agenda not ours.



--

The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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familychicagospiritualityreligionfaithmanhoodfrank j casellacatholis
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