"RUSSIA WILL INVADE AMERICA" - PART TWO THANKSGIVING ALERT FROM YAH

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** Thank you.





WEBSITE: THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

The Stock And The Store – August 22, 2020: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/03/the-stock-and-the-store-august-22-2020/

"The Stock And The Store" -: https://youtube.com/watch?v=0cfcsyPGZJA

"To The Four Corners!"- American DIASPORA, Russia, The Military & More: https://youtube.com/watch?v=REqrOKZNX8g

“To The Four Corners!” – September 19, 2021: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/19/to-the-four-corners-september-19-2021/

"THE TIME TO COME: AMERICA" - PRESIDENT 44 WILL RETURN: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-XHfBwWu2gk

“NO MORE FALSE PROPHECY!” – January 5, 2021: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/11/no-more-false-prophecy-january-5-2021/

"NO MORE FALSE PROPHECY!" - JUDGEMENT WILL CLEANSE THE CHURCH: https://youtube.com/watch?v=jZndUwS9ao8

"No More False Prophecy - Repentance & Do Not Be Deceived: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mpPbQrwxMxM

CORNUCOPIA: THE HALL OF DELIGHTS, INTRODUCTION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/20/cornucopia-the-hall-of-delights-introduction-june-20-2019/

CORNUCOPIA: HALL OF DELIGHTS, PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-hall-of-delights-pt-2/

CORNUCOPIA: HALL OF DELIGHTS, PT 3: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-hall-of-delights-pt-3-june-20-2019/

CORNUCOPIA: PROFANITY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-profanity-june-20-2019/

"CORNUCOPIA":WEALTH, OPULENCE & CORRUPTION IN THE CHURCHES": https://youtube.com/watch?v=YUs6VHrAdLQ

"CORNUCOPIA" - SEXUAL PROFANITY IN CHURCH LEADERSHIP": https://youtube.com/watch?v=adW5h3RdGmg

Profanity of Profanities: Ministers of the Five, Pt 5 – June 12, 2019: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanity-of-profanities-ministers-of-the-five-pt-5-june-12-2019/

"Five-Fold Ministry"- Where Are The True Servants Of God?! (Apostles, Prophets, Teachers etc): https://youtube.com/watch?v=QnM5F0HiIU0

"RUSSIA WILL INVADE AMERICA" - PART ONE THANKSGIVING ALERT FROM YAH: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2rZndE3Yvvs



