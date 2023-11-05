Cleansing Recipes





MASTER CLEANSE

Ingredients:

1 lemon

1 tsp OptiMSM Flakes

1/2 tsp Magnesium Glycinate High Absorption Powder

2 cups water

2 tbs maple syrup

Instructions:

Cut the lemon in half, then cut off one slice from either half. Set that slice aside.

Combine the maple syrup and water in a glass or mason jar. Add the Magnesium and OptiMSM flakes.

Squeeze juice from the lemon halves into the mixture.

Garnish your glass or mason jar with the lemon slice and enjoy.





