© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Star Weekly Report for 2021 Newsletter 30: July 29, 2021
Follow
4
Share
Report
953 views • July 30, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
Twenty-seven of the 5-magnitude earthquakes has been the low-baseline value repeating in the Seismic Chart for the eighth time (26/27) in the first twenty-two weeks for 2021. The 293 number for the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes represents the thirteenth -300 value for 2021, which is high considering that this key-indicator-quake value was lower than 300 only twice for the first twenty-two consecutive weeks starting the 2020 orbit cycle. Earth core is cooling as we move away in natural orbit around the Sun and the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection continues to lengthen until August 21, 2021.
Eleven harmonic tremors (including this 4.5 Fiji Quake @ 618.3-K depth and 4.7 Vanuatu @ 613.3-K) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with eight striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki).
Earth saw seven new-volcanic eruption events with just one (Sirung, Indonesia) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Philippines volcano (Taal), Japan volcano (Suwanosejima) and two Aleutian Islands volcanoes (Great Sitkin, Semispochnoi) erupted along Corridor 1 with Superplume magma-wave pressures projected to continue from Indonesia and even eventually into Iceland.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
Twenty-seven of the 5-magnitude earthquakes has been the low-baseline value repeating in the Seismic Chart for the eighth time (26/27) in the first twenty-two weeks for 2021. The 293 number for the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes represents the thirteenth -300 value for 2021, which is high considering that this key-indicator-quake value was lower than 300 only twice for the first twenty-two consecutive weeks starting the 2020 orbit cycle. Earth core is cooling as we move away in natural orbit around the Sun and the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection continues to lengthen until August 21, 2021.
Eleven harmonic tremors (including this 4.5 Fiji Quake @ 618.3-K depth and 4.7 Vanuatu @ 613.3-K) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with eight striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki).
Earth saw seven new-volcanic eruption events with just one (Sirung, Indonesia) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Philippines volcano (Taal), Japan volcano (Suwanosejima) and two Aleutian Islands volcanoes (Great Sitkin, Semispochnoi) erupted along Corridor 1 with Superplume magma-wave pressures projected to continue from Indonesia and even eventually into Iceland.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
retroviruswuhanforced vaccinationsterralterral03lockdownfood crisisceleste solumcovid-19nanosilvermass quarantinesfort detrickcontact tracingbuy nano silverblackstargain-of-functionhiv insertsfema camps internmentlee merrittreplication inhibitorolympics 2019nasa future warfaredelta variantcatch bus program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.