Russian fuel ship arrives in Cuba after 4 months without supplies - Cuba’s President Diaz-Canel

Russian fuel ship arrives in Cuba after four months without supplies — Cuba’s President Diaz-Canel to RT.

Cynthia... last night Trump spoke at TPUSA... He said this about Cuba:

Trump is again hinting at some actions against Cuba.

He promised that "very soon" a "new dawn" will come for the country.

"Very soon, this great power will also bring the day that has been preparing for 70 years. It's called 'a new dawn for Cuba'. We will help them with Cuba. And now watch what will happen," he stated.

"Before I took office, people thought that America was declining... now no one thinks that anymore," he added.



