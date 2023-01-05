TvNI: Sandy Hook Court Case Input UPDATE. Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Jan. 2,,2023, Part 3 of 3,

Sandy Hook starts at 4:40 time-mark...
Mary Maxwell, Ph.D., LL.B., suggests that children in SANDY HOOK Massacre/Hoax who were induced to lie about the hoax have the basis for a lawsuit they can file (having attained the age of majority at 18), for the intentional infliction of emotional distress. VERY VITAL, IMPORTANT, INTERESTING, and REVOLTING!
Revelational images/evidences to expose and rectify the corruption so rampant in US courts/government!
WATCH and SHARE anywhere and everywhere there remains any injustice in America.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.