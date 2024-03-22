Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stunned House lawmakers Friday by filing a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), a source told The Post.
Greene (R-Ga.) made the move as the House finalized passage of a partial government spending bill to avert a looming midnight shutdown — and fewer than six months after House Republicans ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for passing an earlier federal funding measure.
Greene, 49, told reporters on the steps of the US Capitol following the vote that the latest funding bill was “a complete betrayal of all of our values” but declining to say whether she had “a timeline” for an eventual vote on Johnson’s ouster.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/03/22/us-news...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.