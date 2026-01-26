Jim Rose’s Misguided Legacy on KFAB’s Airwaves as the Self Appointed Racial Authority of Nebraska

This analysis explores a Nebraska radio host’s extended tenure, examining his use of racial rhetoric on a prominent morning show and its corporate backing. It assesses the host’s influence, audience response, and shifting public attitudes, raising questions about authenticity and media impact in a changing socio-cultural landscape.

Read the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/jim-roses-misguided-legacy-on-kfabs

#JimRose #KFAB #GoodMorningShow #iHeartMedia #RacismDebate