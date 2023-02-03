"ANTARCTICA" 🌐 THE ICE WALL SURROUNDING THE FLAT EARTH

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Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jarlanamadeblade/
https://wakeup-world.com/2015/08/14/examining-the-recent-rise-of-the-flat-earth-movement/gleasons-new-standard-map-of-the-world-1892/
IF, globetards, we are spinning...in what precise direction, and to what precise degree?
If you cannot provide a direction and degree of spin...why are you promulgating a stupid theory?!?
I have NEVER received an answer to said question - I did find the totally stupid figure of 666 MPH...with no degree of direction 🌎🤤