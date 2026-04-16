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TARTARIA AND ANTEDILUVIAN TIMES | 4-16-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2644


Show Notes:


How old are the dead sea scrolls? https://www.google.com/search?q=how+old+are+the+dead+sea+scrolls&sxsrf=ANbL-n75eQB-rPWrM1ZdPVUzr6ET4mVwCw%3A1776337766235

What does AD mean? https://www.google.com/search?q=what+does+a.d.+mean&sxsrf=ANbL-n4WhnDPvlKkOz-__9cOmvuJ3sKutQ%3A1776337771513

Antediluvian world: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1242416084351989

What was the world like before the flood? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeTxv6UpaQQ&t=4s

Tartarian Empire: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tartarian_Empire

Tartaria: Myth Mystery and Legend: https://www.sheetofhistory.com/2025/04/the-tartarian-empire-myth-mystery-and.html

Is there a secret entrance to the North Pole? https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/space/is-there-a-secret-entrance-to-the-north-pole-have-aliens-visited-the-moon-the-internets-big-questions/news-story/438a084b80077dd40ab4332da77f0715

Greg Locke on blowing up Dome of the Rock: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=306752572206970

Ohio man that invented Water Cell: https://www.google.com/search?q=ohio+man+develops+engine+that+runs+on+water&sxsrf=ANbL-n4_WaWwrTeRakEXV77Kq84SayaGxw%3A1776339445466

Lex Wexner buying up Ohio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l00jrRayyzY


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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