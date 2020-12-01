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THE NOT SO GREAT RESET & NEW ABNORMAL IS A GLOBAL COMMUNIST TAKEOVER [2020-11-23] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
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189 views • December 01, 2020
THE NOT SO GREAT RESET AND NEW ABNORMAL IS A GLOBAL COMMUNIST TAKEOVER [2020-11-23] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
Polly does a good job on this video, but she still hasn't done any research on the Jewish Cabal. The GLOBALISTS are the Jewish Cabal pushing a One World Communist Takeover. The German Nazis were the last brave race of people to fight against the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda. Klaus Schwab is part of the JEWISH CABAL (aka INTERNATIONAL BANKER). His mentor at Harvard University was Jewish Cabalist Henry Kissinger. Klaus is a Communist German Jew, not a Nazi. Keep this TRUTH in mind and simply THINK COMMUNIST JEW when Polly says German, Nazi, or Socialist, and you will Wake Up much faster! I know we all need to stick together and overcome, but this is actually a BIG DEAL since this type of mistake keeps people asleep even longer. You can't fight against your enemy if you don't know who/whom that enemy is.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY [2007] - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II: THE ZION KING [2012] - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
Polly St. George at Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Polly does a good job on this video, but she still hasn't done any research on the Jewish Cabal. The GLOBALISTS are the Jewish Cabal pushing a One World Communist Takeover. The German Nazis were the last brave race of people to fight against the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda. Klaus Schwab is part of the JEWISH CABAL (aka INTERNATIONAL BANKER). His mentor at Harvard University was Jewish Cabalist Henry Kissinger. Klaus is a Communist German Jew, not a Nazi. Keep this TRUTH in mind and simply THINK COMMUNIST JEW when Polly says German, Nazi, or Socialist, and you will Wake Up much faster! I know we all need to stick together and overcome, but this is actually a BIG DEAL since this type of mistake keeps people asleep even longer. You can't fight against your enemy if you don't know who/whom that enemy is.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY [2007] - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II: THE ZION KING [2012] - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
Polly St. George at Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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