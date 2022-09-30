WATCH: Kids pray for pro-abortion activist who triggered FBI raid on Mark Houck

Five miles from the residence of pro-life father Mark Houck, students at The Regina Academy at St. John the Baptist in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, offer up prayers for Bruce Love, the pro-abortion activist whose actions helped trigger the FBI's Sept. 23 raid of the Houck family home.
