WATCH: Kids pray for pro-abortion activist who triggered FBI raid on Mark Houck
LifeSiteNews
Published 2 months ago |
Five miles from the residence of pro-life father Mark Houck, students at The Regina Academy at St. John the Baptist in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, offer up prayers for Bruce Love, the pro-abortion activist whose actions helped trigger the FBI's Sept. 23 raid of the Houck family home.

Keywords
fbi raidmark houckbruce love

