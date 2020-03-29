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Should Christians Obey the Old Testament Law?
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20 views • March 29, 2020
Are terms like 'shabbat shalom', ‘Yeshua', or ‘Jeshua' important? Do Christians need to keep the feasts and other Old Testament traditions? Certain groups like The Seventh Day Adventists and The Hebrew Roots Movement emphasize Hebrew traditions and the Ten Commandments, often to the exclusion of Jesus and his teachings. Call him Jeshua, Yeshua, Yehoshua, or whatever else you like, as long as you also start obeying his teachings...
Jesus' most important commandment to love others as he loved them is often completely abandoned in an obsession with the Old Testament.
Jesus' most important commandment to love others as he loved them is often completely abandoned in an obsession with the Old Testament.
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