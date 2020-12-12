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JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Jimmy Carr / JAMES O'KEEFE de PROYECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jimmy Carr
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191 views • December 12, 2020
JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Jimmy Carr CNN Producer: Voters "Stupid as Sh*t"– American Pravda: CNN Part 3
Project Veritas' newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN's New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.
/ JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jimmy Carr Productor de CNN Votantes Estúpidos como la Mierda - American Pravda: CNN Parte 3
Project Veritas' newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN's New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.
/ JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jimmy Carr Productor de CNN Votantes Estúpidos como la Mierda - American Pravda: CNN Parte 3
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