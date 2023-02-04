Genesis | Pt. 35 Real Houswives Of Egypt

Genesis 39:6

Principle: the enemy will trying using your strengths against you.

If you are good with money the tempter will tempt you there; if you are good socially the tempter will tempt you there.

I’ve learned my ability to communicate can be my biggest obstacle. Sometimes I have a big blessed mouth and other times I have a big fat mouth

Verse 7 says,

Talk about being direct and straightforward.

No ambiguity with her

Joseph is in a position here that it is just him and Potiphar’s wife; no one will know if he gives in.

verse 8

How did Joseph respond to temptation? He refused.

He did not rationalize it, he did not debate it; he simply refused.

You may be wondering, “How did Joseph refuse such a great temptation like that?”

Joseph knew his purpose and he knew who he was

This is key

When you don’t know your identity and purpose, temptation will have its way with you

Joseph knew his life was an open book before God.

Now don’t think for a moment that this was easy and it just happened on one occasion.

The enemy will continually come at you try to get you to give in.

He tries to chip away at us.

The devil is not creative but he is persistent

Genesis 39:10-12

When the devil comes knocking We should ask ourselves with every decision we make is this drawing me closer to God or pushing me further away from God?

Joseph knew that if gave into the temptation he would not just be sinning against Potiphar but more importantly God.

Now in Egypt sexual immorality was no big deal.

It was apart of their culture just like it s ours today.

Let me preface this by saying that no one is excluded from the temptation of lust.

Doesn’t matter if you are a guy or a girl, young or old, single or married

Lust in America is like a lion devouring whomever it can regardless of age, sex, or race.

lust and sex are the daily themes of life here in 21st Century America.

Sex and lust has gone from the bedroom to the big screen

And if we are honest with ourselves and if I were to be honest with you the truth is lust feels really good in the moment; it feels like joy unspeakable.

But lust is like a two-sided coin or maybe better a two headed monster.

One side it feels like joy unspeakable but on the other side there is sorrow unimaginable.

