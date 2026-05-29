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Why Are Stocks Ignoring Iran?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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This has been a very weird war for markets, breaking the century-long rule that war is bad for stocks, good for bonds, and rocket fuel for gold.

Why are bonds and gold sucking?

In the 1970s, fear dominated both — but today, the Federal Reserve dominates.

The Iran war showed our economy is no longer made of stuff; it’s made of tech.

It reinforced the pattern that reality no longer matters; the Fed matters.

In wartime, markets don’t care about bombs or oil; they care about the Fed.

That is not healthy, but it is reality.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (29 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/WgF4-6lCnDE

Keywords
irantechnologyfederal reservewall streetartificial intelligencegoldoilstocksthe fedstock marketrecessionbondstech stocksbond marketvolatilitypeter st ongeai stocksoil sensitive sectors
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