Why Are Stocks Ignoring Iran?

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This has been a very weird war for markets, breaking the century-long rule that war is bad for stocks, good for bonds, and rocket fuel for gold.
Why are bonds and gold sucking?
In the 1970s, fear dominated both — but today, the Federal Reserve dominates.
The Iran war showed our economy is no longer made of stuff; it’s made of tech.
It reinforced the pattern that reality no longer matters; the Fed matters.
In wartime, markets don’t care about bombs or oil; they care about the Fed.
That is not healthy, but it is reality.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (29 May 2026)