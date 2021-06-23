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ORGANIC TOFU THAT IS GIVEN THE MAGNET CHALLENGE IS SHOWING IT TOO SUFFERS FROM MAGNETOFECTION [2021-06-22] - (VIDEO)
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141 views • June 23, 2021
ORGANIC TOFU THAT IS GIVEN THE MAGNET CHALLENGE IS SHOWING IT TOO SUFFERS FROM MAGNETOFECTION [2021-06-22] - (VIDEO)
MAGNETOFECTION is now showing up in organic tofu, as well as many different kinds of dry, boxed cereals. The USDA and FDA which are part of the Deep State are pulling out all stops to infect everyone, including all the Conscious Truthers that are not take the mRNA Bioweapon jab that causes 60% of people that take the jab to also test positive for magnetofection using the MAGNET CHALLENGE.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MAGNET MEAT?! MANY CASES POPPING UP OF MAGNETS STICKING TO PACKAGE MEAT. CONTAMINATED FOOD SUPPLY?! [2021-06-17] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
MAGNETS PULL MYSTERY PARTICLES THROUGH PEOPLE'S SKIN? (METAL OR NANOTECH?) [2021-05-23] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mXnD3JBTnvJd/
UPDATED COMPILATION OF MAGNETS STICKING TO PEOPLE'S ARMS - NANOTECHNOLOGY DEPLOYED [2021-05-13] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/moe8KvJpOtsx/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pFpdBMoFvSpA/
DOCTOR TESTS ONE OF HIS NURSES FOR COVID VAXX MAGNETISM AND STATES "THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE" [2021-05-30] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AQp7tUQjur79/
OLDER VAXXED CHILD IS SHEDDING TO YOUNGER CHILD [2021-05-27] - AHH_TI_ANA109 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHcV0pXpErSI/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
MAGNETOFECTION is now showing up in organic tofu, as well as many different kinds of dry, boxed cereals. The USDA and FDA which are part of the Deep State are pulling out all stops to infect everyone, including all the Conscious Truthers that are not take the mRNA Bioweapon jab that causes 60% of people that take the jab to also test positive for magnetofection using the MAGNET CHALLENGE.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MAGNET MEAT?! MANY CASES POPPING UP OF MAGNETS STICKING TO PACKAGE MEAT. CONTAMINATED FOOD SUPPLY?! [2021-06-17] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
MAGNETS PULL MYSTERY PARTICLES THROUGH PEOPLE'S SKIN? (METAL OR NANOTECH?) [2021-05-23] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mXnD3JBTnvJd/
UPDATED COMPILATION OF MAGNETS STICKING TO PEOPLE'S ARMS - NANOTECHNOLOGY DEPLOYED [2021-05-13] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/moe8KvJpOtsx/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pFpdBMoFvSpA/
DOCTOR TESTS ONE OF HIS NURSES FOR COVID VAXX MAGNETISM AND STATES "THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE" [2021-05-30] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AQp7tUQjur79/
OLDER VAXXED CHILD IS SHEDDING TO YOUNGER CHILD [2021-05-27] - AHH_TI_ANA109 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHcV0pXpErSI/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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