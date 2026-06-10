Fentanyl Zombies + Ghosts- The KEY to Blue Team Ballot Harvesting EXPOSED

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The system is rigged, and it’s not even a secret anymore. While politicians sip their $18 lattes, a massive, taxpayer-funded vote-farming operation is happening right under our noses on the streets of California. In this video, we expose the second-order grift connecting politicians, billions in NGO funding, and the deliberate creation of a permanent underclass used for ballot harvesting. From James O'Keefe's undercover footage to blatant electioneering next to drop boxes, the rules don't apply to the elite. Wake up, California.
#CaliforniaPolitics #GavinNewsom #BallotHarvesting #Exposed #PoliticalGrift #NGOScam #ElectionIntegrity #CaliforniaCrisis #TaxpayerMoney