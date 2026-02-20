Epstein was ‘classic Israeli access agent’ - former CIA officer John Kiriakou, whistleblower

Epstein was ‘classic Israeli access agent’ – CIA whistleblower

➡️ By cozying up to important people like Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, Epstein was able to procure sensitive information from them for his Israeli handlers, former CIA officer John Kiriakou explained.

➡️ He also mentioned another possibility: judging by how Epstein apparently sought contacts with other intelligence services, he could have been “an intelligence broker” who peddled classified information to any interested parties.