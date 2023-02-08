Chinese Balloon: U.S. Uses F-22 to Down 'Spy' Balloon Over South Carolina Coast
43 views
Streamed live 2,7,2023
#China #balloon #news
Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal, introduces this week's issue that dissects the worsening relationship between Beijing and Washington. #China #balloon #news #viral #politics #US #Biden #Xi TrendsJournal.com Copyright © 2023 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
Keywords
russiausputinafghanistanukrainegerald celenteiraqtrends journalf-22chinese balloonsouth carolina coast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos