8) Douglas Macgregor - "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse"
Published 16 hours ago
 Sep 16, 2023
Which way America? What are the forces conspiring to bring us down and destroy our country? Former senior advisor to acting Secretary of Defense Doug Macgregor offers insights into what we can do to reclaim the Republic...
childrenrussiawarchild abuseronpaullibertyreportukrainedouglas macgregorsexualizationfour horsemen of the apocalypse

