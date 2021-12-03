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EMT Warns He’s Responding To Huge Increase of Strange Symptoms
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701 views • December 03, 2021
Sergio Rodriguez joins Kristi Leigh to discuss his experiences as a frontline worker during the covid pandemic and how he has noticed the most medical complications coming from those that are vaccinated.
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