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Unmasked: Fauci's Death Funnel, Proof: Fauci Funded, Continues to Fund Gain of Function Research https://rumble.com/vslmod-unmasked-faucis-death-funnel-proof-fauci-funded-continues-to-fund-gain-of-f.html
Quote: "Karen Kingston is back with even more findings stemming from the Project Veritas release earlier this week. In his letter to the inspector general, former DARPA fellow Major Joseph Murphy claimed that, after DARPA rejected EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal to do dangerous and illegal gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, EcoHealth went to Tony Fauci and got his agency at the NIH to fund the research instead. Karen joins us. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ "
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Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf
Stop saying that you had it, stop saying you know someone who had it ~ Amandha Vollmer https://is.gd/9jkcqM ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1
Bioweapon nanocensors: Dr. Ariyana Love exposes horrific ingredients in clot shot https://is.gd/oXedaC
Bioweapon genie: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warn humanity about killer inoculations https://is.gd/1JuR3e
Vax induced mass death: Funeral Director predicts COVID camps and jab genocide https://is.gd/40lBii
The Number of Athlete Collapses/Deaths Following Vaccination Is Shocking https://www.europereloaded.com/athlete-collapses-deaths-following-vaccination/
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3
Live: Dr. David Martin explosive COVID analysis: Best of 2021 most viral moments and interviews! https://is.gd/FVl7Ad ~ DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
Mark Steele ~ Chat on The global speaker, topics 5G, so-called vaccines, related, 21st December 2021 https://is.gd/7jXnzZ
AGENDA-666 https://is.gd/vqyuqb ~ WHAT-IS-COMMUNISM https://is.gd/AzKPsS ~ Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-occupation https://is.gd/W7OChQ } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/sNsBOm
Breaking: Aboriginals hunted by military, kids jabbed by force - Disturbing video https://tinyurl.com/yvu8rt8u
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Technological parasitism: Electromagnetic-based wireless nano-sensor network https://is.gd/1PePZf ~ MAC-cinated: Intra-body nano-network https://is.gd/AZaqCC ~ "Waves" are created with non-ionizing radiation https://is.gd/K3NARi
Dr. Andreas Noack - Recently deceased, explains the Graphene component in the vaccine (RIP) https://is.gd/qvKTc4
Insider Exposes Freemasonry as the World’s Oldest Secret Religion and the Luciferian Plans for The New World Order https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-the-worlds-oldest-secret-religion-and-the-luciferian-plans-for-the-new-world-order/
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J