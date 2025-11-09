When Wall Street Finds Religion: Morgan Stanley Says Buy Gold, But Can You Trust Them? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

When Wall Street finds religion, it usually means the smart money already moved. When Morgan Stanley tells investors to buy gold, it’s a sign the tide has turned.

For years, Wall Street mocked gold as a “barbarous relic.” Now the same institutions are calling it essential. They see what independent thinkers have seen all along, gold protects real wealth when paper promises fail.

With global debt exploding, currencies weakening, and central banks quietly hoarding metal, gold’s move is only beginning. When Wall Street finds religion, it’s worth paying attention, but the faithful were already in the pews.

