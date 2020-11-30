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WHEN THEY SAID 3 WEEKS TO FLATTEN THE CURVE THEY ACTUALLY MEANT A WORLD PRISON STATE FOREVER MORE
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101 views • November 30, 2020
TheCrowhouse


http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
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Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
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Australia to allow contact tracers to access credit card transaction data:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZKP5AI79CI&;feature=youtu.be

"No one tells you this when you buy them" | The TRUTH about AIRPODS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M7TuzFiZZg&;feature=share

COVID-19 THE VIDEO THAT BROKE THE AUSTRALIAN INTERNET - Presented by Jay Ross:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IydCC4lP72m0/?fbclid=IwAR1xj-FnmFIc53b_j_xWkFyYQOCkPG5WTAdxLjgteyuodgStXiQAx2zPQeg

TNS Blanco Slam Poetry "FREEDOM" (End Video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZYCGkB8Z_4

Support Rick Simpson
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rick-simpson

Victoria's Spine Injury Recovery Fundraiser:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/victoria039s-spine-injury-recovery?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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freedommaskvaccineeconomycontrolthecrowhouseslaverycovid-19social distancingflatten the curvethe resetjay rossworld prison state
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