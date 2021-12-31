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PART ONE: HOW BIG OIL CONQUERED THE WORLD
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54 views • December 31, 2021
Oil. The 19th century was transformed by it. The 20th century was shaped by it. And the 21st century is moving beyond it. But who gave birth to the oil industry? What have they done with the immense wealth and power that it has granted them? And what are they planning to do with that power in a post-carbon world? This is the remarkable true story of the oiligarchs and the world they have created.
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