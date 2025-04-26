Flagstaff Rally against the Uni-party, 26 April 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harrison led ‘Against the Uni-party’ rally at Flagstaff Gardens this Saturday. He introduced leading Senate candidates from both the Libertarian Party and the People First Party. Another speaker was Luke an organiser for Celebrate Australia, a group set on saving our national identity. Unfortunately, the numbers attending to hear these speeches were shamefully small. Harrison led us for a minute silence for two freedom warriors who passed away, one just a few days ago: John Murphy, who always came dressed in his 'diggers' uniform complete with service badges. He is truly a legend.