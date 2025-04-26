BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flagstaff Rally against the Uni-party, 26 April 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
1 week ago

Harrison led ‘Against the Uni-party’ rally at Flagstaff Gardens this Saturday. He introduced leading Senate candidates from both the Libertarian Party and the People First Party. Another speaker was Luke an organiser for Celebrate Australia, a group set on saving our national identity. Unfortunately, the numbers attending to hear these speeches were shamefully small. Harrison led us for a minute silence for two freedom warriors who passed away, one just a few days ago: John Murphy, who always came dressed in his 'diggers' uniform complete with service badges. He is truly a legend. 

Keywords
lukeharrisonlibertarian partyunipartyflagstaff gardenssenate candidatespeople first partycelebrate australiasaving national identity
