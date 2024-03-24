Create New Account
Healing and Growth
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
As we move farther into 2024, an anticipated time of transformation is developing. Changes and disturbances are occurring and may become intense.

There has been an ongoing struggle between freedom and tyranny in human experience. Holistic freedom is a matter of love, consciousness, lifestyle, association and organization.

Let us focus on healing and growth in awareness as we express our love and care for each other in this challenging time.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com

