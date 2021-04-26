© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cancel Culture: Banned at The Sim Outhouse
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 26, 2021
After nearly a decade of contributing my artwork, knowledge and energy pro bono to the members at The Sim Outhouse. I was banned as a result of a political stunt. Their reason... another member told administration that I intended to file legal action against the site.
This statement was a malicious fabrication and entirely false.
I published this video to set the record straight.
This statement was a malicious fabrication and entirely false.
I published this video to set the record straight.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.