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Last Matthew Chapter reading by Mama Bear 9 28 2021
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Matthew 28! The last readings of Matthew by me and my E read plus some little talk from me.at end.
Apologize for the pixilating during me talking ya, but had to make megabits small enough to load entire video on my video compressor!
Heres the nice reading to ya on the utube by alexander scorby via hope church that puts its on, (I do not attend that church, no nothing about it, just like the bible readings) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQC-653OOmw
Here is the offline bible so you can continue to read it yourself https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/king-james-bible/ https://pcmac.download/app/975549897/king-james-bible-with-audio PDF https://www.originalbibles.com/the-original-king-james-bible-1611-pdf/
and a really nice online https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611-Bible/
Apologize for the pixilating during me talking ya, but had to make megabits small enough to load entire video on my video compressor!
Heres the nice reading to ya on the utube by alexander scorby via hope church that puts its on, (I do not attend that church, no nothing about it, just like the bible readings) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQC-653OOmw
Here is the offline bible so you can continue to read it yourself https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/king-james-bible/ https://pcmac.download/app/975549897/king-james-bible-with-audio PDF https://www.originalbibles.com/the-original-king-james-bible-1611-pdf/
and a really nice online https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611-Bible/
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