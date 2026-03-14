🎵St. Patrick’s Day

[Intro: Lively fiddle and tin whistle solo, building drums]



[Verse 1]

Oh, the shamrocks grow where the wild winds blow,

Through the hills of green where the rivers flow.

A land once bound, now stands so proud,

With faith and strength, they sang it loud.



[Chorus: Anthemic, full harmony]

Raise a glass to the free, to the bold, to the brave,

To the ones who fought, to the souls they saved.

In the emerald light, where the truth still gleams,

We’ll dance through the night to the old folk’s dreams.



[Verse 2]

No chains could hold what the heart defends,

No tyrant rules where the free hearts mend.

With herbs so pure and the earth so kind,

They healed the sick and cleared the mind.



[Bridge: Stripped back, atmospheric, building tension]

From the Druid’s lore to the Christian prayer,

The land remembers, the land’s aware.

No poison touch, no chemtrail sky,

Just clean green fields ‘neath the Irish eye.



[Chorus: Full energy, grand finale]

Raise a glass to the free, to the bold, to the brave,

To the ones who fought, to the souls they saved.

In the emerald light, where the truth still gleams,

We’ll dance through the night to the old folk’s dreams.



[Outro: Accelerating tempo]

So stand up tall, let your voice ring true,

For the land, for the life, for the green and blue.

No global hand can steal this day,

We’ll keep it ours in the old-time way.



[Big Finish: Fiddle flourish]

[End]

