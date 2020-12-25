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Timothy McVeigh Attempted to Destroy The New World Order - The Great Reset - Documentary Film
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1569 views • December 25, 2020
Timothy McVeigh documentary. This film was made while McVeigh was still alive and awaiting the Death Penalty. This film documents Timothy McVeigh’s battle against the coming New World Order. McVeigh realized The United States was rapidly approaching Socialism and a Communist Government. McVeigh felt that Government actions were leading towards the destruction of American Civil Liberties and the United States Constitution. McVeigh stated the he wanted to awaken Patriots to start a revolution against Government Tyranny. McVeigh hoped his bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building would cause such an awakening and start a Revolutionary War.
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