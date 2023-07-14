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FFF: RFK ON FROGS, GREAT AWAKENING, LACTATING MAN | 7-14-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
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10 views • July 14, 2023

Show #1934

Links from this broadcast:

Jeremiah 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=jeremiah+1&version=KJV

Galatians 3:22-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians+3%3A22-29+&version=KJV

Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+26%3A26-29&version=KJV

Psalm 91: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+91&version=KJV

The Great Awakening Movie: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/sBWsuYr2NCtqcV1zkNVjCt

PragerU Videos: https://www.prageru.com/video/episode-1-find-the-courage-to-fight-for-liberty

The Plan - Covid19: https://www.facebook.com/reel/573508648325134

Man Milk: https://www.facebook.com/reel/263691476361957

1 Samuel 16:14-16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+sam+16%3A14-16&version=KJV

RFK on Frogs: https://www.tiktok.com/@moneytips.tt/video/7247521513849507099?_r=1&_t=8dxl9MK48vW

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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rfkpass the saltcoach dave live
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