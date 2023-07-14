FFF: RFK ON FROGS, GREAT AWAKENING, LACTATING MAN | 7-14-2023

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Show #1934
Links from this broadcast:
Jeremiah 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=jeremiah+1&version=KJV
Galatians 3:22-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians+3%3A22-29+&version=KJV
Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+26%3A26-29&version=KJV
Psalm 91: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+91&version=KJV
The Great Awakening Movie: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/sBWsuYr2NCtqcV1zkNVjCt
PragerU Videos: https://www.prageru.com/video/episode-1-find-the-courage-to-fight-for-liberty
The Plan - Covid19: https://www.facebook.com/reel/573508648325134
Man Milk: https://www.facebook.com/reel/263691476361957
1 Samuel 16:14-16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+sam+16%3A14-16&version=KJV
RFK on Frogs: https://www.tiktok.com/@moneytips.tt/video/7247521513849507099?_r=1&_t=8dxl9MK48vW
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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