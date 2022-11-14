Do the 2024 Elections Really Matter if the Elections Are Rigged?

Do you feel relief like I do after the midterms? People will finally understand how bad our elections are. No more fantasy land for voters.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
InfoWars.com - Republicans Will Have To Cheat Like Democrats If They Ever Want To Win Again
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63719fa25e0b7c353b9a268b
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.