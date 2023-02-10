InfoWars - Hot Videos - Reps. Tells Fired Twitter Execs, Prepare To Be Arrested - 2-10-2023

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After catching fired and disgraced Twitter execs in a pack of lies, Rep Clay Higgins of Louisiana tells them to prepare to get arrested. The audio of Rep. Luna's toward the end of her summation has a bad timed audio 'over tracking' so you must listen closely.
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