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Good Friday Special Segment Crushing the Demonic Lies of Our Enemy with Truth
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109 views • April 16, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Happy Good Friday! Today the Stew Peter's Show is joined by Dr. Jane Ruby to discuss their experiences working to defeat the Left.
Stew and Jane both speak on their faith, and how it has led them to keep strong in the Lord!
This is a segment you won't want to miss!
Make sure to tune in at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v114h1s-good-friday-special-segment-crushing-the-demonic-lies-of-our-enemy-with-tru.html
Happy Good Friday! Today the Stew Peter's Show is joined by Dr. Jane Ruby to discuss their experiences working to defeat the Left.
Stew and Jane both speak on their faith, and how it has led them to keep strong in the Lord!
This is a segment you won't want to miss!
Make sure to tune in at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v114h1s-good-friday-special-segment-crushing-the-demonic-lies-of-our-enemy-with-tru.html
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