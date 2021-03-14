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Sin... Advantage and Resource?
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39 views • March 14, 2021
Sin is a deadly enemy, with which we are told to not play "so that grace might abound". But it is also used as a tool in God's arsenal for our personal growth as well as what He will use as the downfall of the wicked. "All thing work together for good," implies God's handy-work in it all. We need to struggle with sin and from that struggle learn about the world and how to overcome it.
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