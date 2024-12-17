Zelensky refused to receive 600 POWs & Christmas Ceasefire - Russian envoy to UN

Russian envoy to UN: Zelensky refused to take back 600 Ukrainian POWs

The exchange of prisoners was part of Hungary's proposal for a Christmas ceasefire, which Zelensky rejected in his "boorish manner," Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"It is no secret that the Kiev regime is not interested in ordinary Ukrainians who found themselves at the front because of forced mobilization. They are ready to exchange only fighters of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries who took part in hostilities against Russia," he added.

Nebenzia also noted that Russia will not agree to the freezing of the Ukrainian conflict.

"We would like to remind you that no freezing of the conflict ... is agreeable to us," he said.