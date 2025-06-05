In the Konstantinovka direction, there are battles for Yablonovka. Our troops are attacking from the west and advancing south of the village towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, closing the Pocket towards Kleban-Byk.

Morning Summary on June 5, 2025

▪️ Yesterday, the Supreme Commander, after hearing reports from relevant agencies, publicly noted that the Kyiv leadership has turned to organizing terrorist acts, even though they are asking for a 30-60 day ceasefire, and expressed doubts about the expediency of negotiations with those who are betting on terrorism. No less indicative was Trump's post on social media after a phone call with the Supreme Commander: the American wrote that Russia "will have to respond to the attack on airfields", while no "warnings" from the US followed. The rest of Trump's text was about Iran and nuclear security in the Middle East.

▪️ By nightfall, the enemy organized a massive, coordinated artillery and drone strike on the power supply system in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. The power supply was disrupted in Melitopol, Primorsk, Energodar, Akimovka. In Melitopol, a woman born in 1948 was injured. In the Kherson region, as a result of shelling by the AFU, the 150 kV "Novotroitskoye" substation was de-energized. 192 settlements in 7 municipalities - over 120,000 people - were left without electricity and water.

▪️ In the Rostov Region, air defense at night repelled a UAV attack in the Millerovo district. In the Sulin hamlet, buildings on two homesteads were damaged, and a car caught fire. Destruction of enemy drones was also reported in the Voronezh Region.

▪️ From the front, they reported the flight of our missiles over Zaporizhia, and enemy monitoring channels also recorded explosions in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Odesa regions. But by the first signs, our night strikes do not look massive. It is noteworthy that our FPV-drones of the Molniya aircraft type are used for targets in Sumy and Kharkiv, which fly a couple of dozen km. In Sumy, they wrote about powerful arrivals at industrial facilities during the day.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the "North" Tactical Group completed the liberation of the settlement of Kondratovka in the Sumy region, continuing the offensive on a wide front. On the Tiotkino sector of the border, defensive actions continue, the AFU have not achieved success, our troops are heroically defending in isolation from normal supply.

▪️ In the South Donetsk direction, the AFU lost 8 armored vehicles in total during unsuccessful counterattacks. Fierce battles continue in the area of the settlements of Komar and Fedorovka. The Far Eastern warriors were able to closely approach the settlements, reports the "East" Tactical Group.

▪️ In the DPR, in Horlivka, a Russian Emergencies Ministry employee was injured as a result of a UAV drop by the AFU.