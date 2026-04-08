We ARE The ALIENS.. The LOCALS Are the Demons and the HOST BODY IS THEIR SNARE For INVERTING ANGELS!

Beloved, I exhort you as ALIENS and sojourners, to abstain from fleshly desires, which war against the soul,

Beloved, I urge you as sojourners and EXILES to abstain from the passions of the flesh, which wage war against your soul.





As CLEAR As It Can Get with A Model to Help EASILY UNDERSTAND

- Mirror of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/zBTkgpAjfbE

- www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?260407-01 / .de / .org