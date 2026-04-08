We ARE The ALIENS.. The LOCALS Are the Demons and the HOST BODY IS THEIR SNARE For INVERTING ANGELS!

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Beloved, I exhort you as ALIENS and sojourners, to abstain from fleshly desires, which war against the soul,
Beloved, I urge you as sojourners and EXILES to abstain from the passions of the flesh, which wage war against your soul.
As CLEAR As It Can Get with A Model to Help EASILY UNDERSTAND
- Mirror of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/zBTkgpAjfbE
- www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?260407-01 / .de / .org