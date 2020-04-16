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The REAL Matrix
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26 views • April 16, 2020
The matrix is a system, and that system is our enemy. This is very true if you are seeking to understand and live out the truth. The system is built and powered by the force of greed and hate, and so it will turn on you if you are sincerely sharing love and truth.
Check out this video and take the 'red pill' solution, leaving the matrix forever.
Check out this video and take the 'red pill' solution, leaving the matrix forever.
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