Starlink Weather Control & Geoengineering Extinction

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

The Advantages of Starlink for Space-Based Weather Modification and Control

https://ts2.space/en/the-advantages-of-starlink-for-space-based-weather-modification-and-control/





Soldatenko, Sergei, and Rafael Yusupov. "On the possible use of geophysical cybernetics in climate manipulation (geoengineering) and weather modification." WSEAS Transactions on Environment and Development 11 (2015): 116-125.

https://climateviewer.com/downloads/On-the-possible-use-of-geophysical-cybernetics-in-climate-manipulation-(geoengineering)-and-weather-modification.pdf





Weather Modification: Chemical and Electric Weather Control

https://climateviewer.com/weather-modification/





New Surprising Explanation for Why Dinosaurs Are Extinct

https://weather.com/science/nature/video/dinosaur-extinction-may-have-been-due-to-dust-study-says





Dust Might Have Snuffed Out the Dinosaurs

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/30/science/dinosaur-extinction-dust.html





A 2-Year Global Dust Cloud Is the Latest Suspect in the Extinction of the Dinosaurs

https://www.syfy.com/syfy-wire/two-year-dust-cloud-paused-photosynthesis-killed-dinosaurs





Senel, C.B., Kaskes, P., Temel, O. et al. Chicxulub impact winter sustained by fine silicate dust. Nat. Geosci. (2023).

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-023-01290-4





The Solar Geoengineering Updates Newsletter (October 2023)

https://solargeoengineeringupdates.substack.com/p/the-solar-geoengineering-updates-da7