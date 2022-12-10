Create New Account
Should we Keep the Feasts / Bible Answers - Walter Veith
Should Christians keep the Old Testament feasts of the Lord? Walter Veith explains how there are unchangeable laws, and other laws that are changeable. So what are the differences between these types of laws, and where do moral and health laws fit in? Hear about the reasons behind why we strictly follow certain laws but how some other laws are not as vital. Furthermore, listen to the reasons behind feasts and festivals, and how we ought to have Christ’s substance within all our immutable and mutable laws. For more please visit: http://amazingdiscoveries.tv/c/95/Bible Answers/ http://amazingdiscoveries.tv/media/18... Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org

