Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Turmeric and Lung Congestion. A CytoSolve® Systems Biology Analysis.
175 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Dec 31, 2022Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Turmeric and Lung Congestion. A CytoSolve® Systems Biology Analysis. In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, shares results from CytoSolve's Molecular Systems Biology Analysis of how Turmeric may alleviate Lung Congestion. Many "health gurus" simply are Pro- and Anti- about a particular food. This is a reductionist approach that creates confusion. They have little idea of HOW the food is processed since they lack a SYSTEMS foundation to thinking. This is part of CytoSolve® Food Is Medicine Series. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. You are also invited to attend an On-Line OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11AM and 8PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva About DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email Dr. SHIVA is a world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, and author. He holds four engineering degrees from MIT including his PhD in Biological Engineering. He is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, and has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. Disclaimer: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - Dr. Shiva - received his PhD in Biological Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Shiva does research in systems biology. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, and prescription or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Shiva and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Keywords
liveturmericdr shivacytosolvemv25lung congestionsystems biology analysis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket