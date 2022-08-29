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Russia Ukraine Updates
August 28, 2022
World Economic Forum has posted a new video and launched a campaign, they are now urging people to wash their clothes less, because apparently washing clothes causes climate changes.
They want everyone to be as poor as possible, to look like a hobo, and to smell like a hobo, while the 1% have multiple 60000 square feet mega mansions.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hnc9j-wef-said-apparently-washing-clothes-causes-climate-changes..html