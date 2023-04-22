https://gettr.com/post/p2eyx2c969f

4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】American rapper DVS 7.0: Miles Guo hasn't committed any crimes here in America or anywhere else, and he is being held without bail simply because of false accusations supplied by the CCP. Who are the FBI and DOJ working for? What interests drive them to persecute the enemies of the CCP?

4/19/2023【419事件六周年】说唱歌手肖恩(DVS 7.0)：郭先生从未在美国或任何地方有过任何犯罪行为，仅仅因为中共的诬陷就把他关起来并拒绝保释。联邦调查局和司法部究竟是在为谁工作？是什么样的利益驱动了他们要去迫害中共的敌人？

