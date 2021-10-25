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G Edward Griffin - About the Red Pill Expo
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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106 views • October 25, 2021
G. Edward Griffin launches Red Pill Expo 2021 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
https://redpillexpo.org - Red Pill Expo on November 6 & 7
G. Edward Griffin - Considered by many as the patriarch of the American freedom movement, is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International, Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand.

He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System and international banking, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations.
His better-known works include The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, The Discovery of Noah’s Ark, Moles in High Places, The Open Gates of Troy, No Place to Hide, The Capitalist Conspiracy, More Deadly than War, The Grand Design, The Great Prison Break, and The Fearful Master.
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the creature from jekyll islandg edward griffinredpillexpotake the red pill
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